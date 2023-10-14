Will County EMA director named co-chair of state emergency committee

Will County Emergency Management Agency Director Allison Anderson has been appointed co-chair of the Illinois Homeland Security Advisory Council’s Emergency Management Committee.

In her role, she will be collaborating with experts to shape emergency preparedness strategies at the state and local level, according to a news release from Will County.

“I am excited to take on this challenge and work with leaders across Illinois to ensure our communities are prepared for anything,” Anderson said. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to these statewide discussions about improving our emergency management efforts, as well as learning about new strategies to apply here in Will County.”

Illinois Homeland Security serves as an advisory body to Gov. JB Pritzker, the governor’s Homeland Security adviser, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, according to the release.

“Congratulations to Allison on her appointment to this important role,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the released statement. “Will County is a leader in emergency preparedness, and our EMA is constantly implementing innovative practices to keep our communities safe. I am pleased that Allison has the opportunity to lead these efforts on a statewide level.”

The Emergency Management Committee is one of nine committees that provides recommendations and guidance on homeland security laws, protocol and procedures.

Anderson will be taking over responsibilities from previous co-Chair Dan Nelson, who serves as the emergency management coordinator for the village of Naperville.

“I want to thank Dan Nelson for his years of support as the EM Committee co-chair. He will remain on the HSAC and the EM Committee,” Homeland Security Advisory Council Chair Jim Page said. “Allison Anderson will take his place, and I have confidence that she will do a great job for the HSAC and Emergency Management.”

The Illinois Homeland Security Advisory Council was created April 18, replacing the long-standing Illinois Terrorism Task Force.

It comprises more than 150 individual members from 70 public and private organizations. Each member organization is assigned to one of the nine committees to research recommended policies.