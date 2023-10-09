Joliet School District 204 seeking veterans for annual ceremony

Joliet Township High School District 204 wants to recognize area veterans at its 11th annual Veterans Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at 2:20 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Joliet Central auditorium, 201 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet. Veterans and the community are invited to attend. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The ceremony will feature the JROTC cadets, the Joliet Central choirs and the reading of veteran service biographies, according to a news release from District 204 announcing the event.

In addition, the Joliet Central Symphonic Band will perform a musical tribute representing each branch of the service. ROTC Cmdr. Phil Jayko will read “Duty, Honor, Country,” District 204 said.

A reception with refreshments will take place in the student center after the ceremony. Veterans and members of the military, along with their family and friends and community, are invited, District 204 said.

To be recognized at the event, veterans can complete the form online or call the community and alumni relations office at 815-727-6796.