Man gets 30 years for armed robberies in New Lenox, Frankfort

A Dolton man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a pair of armed robberies that occurred in Will County in 2019.

Dontavious Harvey, 24, was sentenced Thursday by Will County Judge David Carlson to 30 years in prison for armed robbery in two 2019 armed robberies in Frankfort and New Lenox, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Harvey also pled guilty to aggravated battery of a fellow inmate at the Will County Detention Center on May 9, 2022, and will serve two years in prison for that offense, the state’s attorney’s office said. The sentences will be served concurrently.

On Nov. 16, 2019, Harvey, along with two other individuals, confronted a female who was attempting to withdraw money at about 5:45 a.m. from a Chase Bank ATM on LaGrange Road in Frankfort.

After blocking the victim’s car by cutting in front of her, the defendants, who appeared to be armed with a gun, first took the victim’s phone and credit card, and then proceeded to withdraw money from the ATM, the release said.

Two of the offenders entered the victim’s car and, for a more than three-hour period, engaged in an armed robbery spree during which they purchased items at various stores in the south suburbs by taking cash withdrawals from the victim’s accounts while she remained in the car, the release said.

The defendants then drove the woman into Chicago where they abandoned the victim and her car, fleeing in a separate vehicle occupied by other offenders. A total of $8,900 was taken from the victim’s accounts.

Thirteen days later, on Nov. 29, 2019, Harvey along with other offenders confronted a male victim in New Lenox at about 6 a.m. as he was walking to his car which was parked in his driveway, the release said.

The defendants, while masked and believed to be carrying a gun, confronted the victim in his driveway and demanded his debit card, the release said. They then placed him in the car they arrived in and for the next four hours kept him covered with a jacket while they engaged in an armed robbery spree, making purchases in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana area and taking cash advances, the release said.

After the victim’s bank closed the account, the defendants dropped the victim off along the expressway in Hammond, Indiana.

Harvey will receive 1,388 days credit for time served in the armed robbery case, and 515 days credit for the aggravated battery charge. He also will serve 18 months mandatory supervised release after completion of his sentence, which will be served at 50 percent, the release said.