Joliet Slammers baseball stadium ranked among nation’s best

Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet was ranked second highest in a national ranking of independent baseball stadiums.

The ranking by the stadium-review website Stadium Journey came out this week.

Stadium Journey visited 52 independent ballparks in making the ranking, according to the website.

“Duly Health and Care Field has a surprising lot of pros to make it one of the best ballparks in the Chicagoland area,” Stadium Journey reviewer Eric Hasman said of the Joliet stadium. “It offers a wraparound concourse, creative food options, cheap prices, a healthy selection of craft beers, and an active surrounding neighborhood to make it well worth your while to visit.”

The Joliet Slammers, the team that manages the city-owned stadium, issued a news release announcing the ranking.

“We are very pleased to rank so highly in Stadium Journey’s ballpark ranking this year,” Slammers General Manager Heather Mills said in the release. “The ranking is an overall evaluation of the fans’ game day experience, and we try every game to make the fan experience the best part of what we do.”