Homer Glen crash leaves one dead, one person hospitalized

Homer Glen — A three-car collision in Homer Glen left one woman dead and another in critical condition late Wednesday night.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene of the accident on the 17000 block of S. Cedar Road at 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police and Homer Township Firefighters had to remove the drivers of a 2009 Nissan SUV and a 2004 Dodge sedan from the vehicles, which had collided head on, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old Lockport woman, was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the sedan was an 18-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. She was identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office Thursday morning as Lockport resident Abigail F. Thomas.

According to initial reports, the Nissan SUV was traveling southbound on Cedar Road and crossed over the center line into the northbound lane, where the Dodge sedan was traveling, causing a head-on collision.

Shortly after the collision, a third vehicle, a 2010 Cadillac driven by another Lockport woman with her husband in the passenger seat, approached the crash site traveling north and, due to the other vehicles’ headlights not functioning, was unable to stop properly before colliding with the rear-end of the Dodge, the sheriff’s office said.

After colliding, the Cadillac slid into a ditch on the side of the road. The driver and her husband were taken to Silver Cross Hospital with minor injuries and were released shortly after, the sheriff’s office said.