October 04, 2023
Shaw Local
Plainfield Central High School to hold job fair on Thursday

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Plainfield School District 202

Plainfield High School-Central Campus is partnering with the Workforce Development Program of Will County to host its first career and job fair for students and the public at the high school on Thursday. (Alex Ortiz)

The community is invited to the first-ever career and job fair at a Plainfield school.

The career and job fair will take place Thursday at Plainfield High School-Central Campus, Freshman Center cafeteria, 24140 W. Fort Beggs Drive, according to a news release from Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 announcing the event.

The career and job fair is a partnership between Plainfield High School-Central Campus and the Workforce Development Program of Will County.

PHSCC juniors and seniors will attend during the school day. The community may attend from 2:30 to 4 p.m., District 202 said.

More than 17 employers will attend seeking part-time and full-time employees. A photo booth will be available for those needing headshots for their LinkedIn profiles, District 202 said.

Businesses registered include:

• Encore Car Wash

• Will County Habitat for Humanity

• IDNR Conservation Police

• Kory Management McDonald’s

• Naperville Park District

• United Parcel Service

• Northern Will County Special Recreation Association

• Little Learner Children’s Academy

• Silver Cross Hospital

• Joliet Junior College (General recruitment)

• Joliet Junior College (Nursing)

• Official Finders

• Star Cinema Grill

• NECA IBEW LOCAL 176 JATC (Electrician apprenticeship)

• Chipotle Mexican Grill

• Greater Joliet Area YMCA

• Panda Express

For more information, visit psd202.org/documents/1695414166.pdf or email John Hall at john.hall@willcountyillinois.com.