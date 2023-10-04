Plainfield Central High School to hold job fair on Thursday

The community is invited to the first-ever career and job fair at a Plainfield school.
The career and job fair will take place Thursday at Plainfield High School-Central Campus, Freshman Center cafeteria, 24140 W. Fort Beggs Drive, according to a news release from Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 announcing the event.
The career and job fair is a partnership between Plainfield High School-Central Campus and the Workforce Development Program of Will County.
PHSCC juniors and seniors will attend during the school day. The community may attend from 2:30 to 4 p.m., District 202 said.
More than 17 employers will attend seeking part-time and full-time employees. A photo booth will be available for those needing headshots for their LinkedIn profiles, District 202 said.
Businesses registered include:
• Encore Car Wash
• Will County Habitat for Humanity
• IDNR Conservation Police
• Kory Management McDonald’s
• Naperville Park District
• United Parcel Service
• Northern Will County Special Recreation Association
• Little Learner Children’s Academy
• Silver Cross Hospital
• Joliet Junior College (General recruitment)
• Joliet Junior College (Nursing)
• Official Finders
• Star Cinema Grill
• NECA IBEW LOCAL 176 JATC (Electrician apprenticeship)
• Chipotle Mexican Grill
• Greater Joliet Area YMCA
• Panda Express
For more information, visit psd202.org/documents/1695414166.pdf or email John Hall at john.hall@willcountyillinois.com.