Joliet District 86 celebrates school principals

Joliet Public Schools District 86 is celebrating its principals during the month of October.
The celebration is in coordination with the Illinois Principals Association (IPA), National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) and the American Federation of School Administrators (AFSA), which recognize October as National Principals Month, according to a news release from District 86 in Joliet.
“The month is an opportunity for us to thank our school principals for their dedication, leadership, and commitment in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for their students and staff on a daily basis,” District 86 said in the release.
The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Principals include Larry Tucker, T.E. Culbertson Elementary; Luis Gonzalez, M.J. Cunningham Elementary; Rolland Jasper, Dirksen Junior High; Nicole Bottigliero, Eisenhower Academy; Joy Hopkins, Farragut Elementary; Jacob Darley, Forest Park Individual Education (I.E.) School; Rita Sparks, Gompers Junior High; Kyle Sartain, Hufford Junior High & I.E. Program; Consuelo Ramirez, Thomas Jefferson Elementary; Laticha Walton, Edna Keith Elementary; Emilia Herrera, A.O. Marshall Elementary; Melissa Crosby, Marycrest Early Childhood Center; Carrie Busse, Pershing Elementary; Amy Mucha, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Saundra Russell-Smith, Carl Sandburg Elementary; James Kikos, Isaac Singleton Elementary; Doriane Henderson, Taft Elementary; Dr. Teresa Woodard, Lynne Thigpen Elementary; Jennifer Braun, Thompson Instructional Center; Shavon Pittman, Washington Junior High & Academy Program; and Ben Meinert, Woodland Elementary.