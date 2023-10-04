Joliet District 86 celebrates school principals

Joliet Public Schools District 86 is celebrating its principals during the month of October in coordination with the Illinois Principals Association (IPA), National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) and the American Federation of School Administrators (AFSA), which recognize October as National Principals Month. Pictured are principals from District 86 in Joliet. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)