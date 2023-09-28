Will County residents can get help on heating bills

The application period starts next week for assistance with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Local state legislators are encouraging those who are eligible to apply.

The application period is Oct. 5 through Aug. 15, 2024, according to news releases from Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, and Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood.

The energy bill assistance program offered through the Help Illinois Families Program will provide $237 million in assistance for natural gas, propane and electricity bills, the legislators said.

LIHEAP funding last year provided assistance to a record number of 311,214 households.

Families that earn up to two times the federal poverty level are eligible to receive support through LIHEAP.

“With rising energy costs, programs like LIHEAP are essential to reducing health and safety issues that arise from unsafe heating and cooling practices,” Ventura said.

Applications can be made at HelpIllinoisFamilies.com or at local agencies. Families can also call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages.

In Will County, residents can apply with the Will County Center for Community Concerns, which is located at 2455 Glenwood Ave. in Joliet. The phone number for the center is 815-722-0722, and the website is wcccc.net.

“As the weather gets colder, families shouldn’t worry if they can pay the bills to turn the heat on,” Loughran Cappel said. “Qualified people should apply so they can stay safe and comfortable this winter.”

All families who meet the qualifications and provide proper documentation will receive support until funding is exhausted.