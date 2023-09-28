Will County cafes serving up deals for National Coffee Day

Friday is National Coffee Day, the perfect day for people in Will County to celebrate America’s favorite beverage.

According to the National Coffee Association, people in the U.S. (63%) drink coffee more than any other beverage – and that includes water.

Check out several coffee venues in Will County that are offering specials today.

Book and Bean Café: Joliet

Pictured is an iced tea and plain black coffee as served at the Book and Bean Cafe in Joliet on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Denise Unland)

Book and Bean Café will offer a 20% discount on all coffee drinks, any size, on Friday, owner Tammy Duckworth said.

Book and Bean Café in Joliet is located inside the Black Road branch of the Joliet Public Library. 3395 Black Road, Joliet.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For information, call 815-725-8859 or visit bookandbeanjoliet.com.

Critical Grind Board Game Cafe

Pictured is a French press coffee as served at Critical Grind in Shorewood on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Denise Unland)

Critical Grind will offer $1 off any beverage on its speciality drinks, owner Dana Buxbaum said in a Facebook message Wednesday. Customers will also be entered into a drawing for a Critical Grind tumbler.

Critical Grind is located at 852 Sharp Drive Unit L in Shorewood.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Critical Grind is closed Wednesdays.

For information, call 815-630-4235 or criticalgrind.com.

Jitters: Joliet

Pictured are two Black Cat Analog Americano coffees as served at Jitters in Joliet on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Denise Unland)

Jitters will offer small hot or iced brewed coffee for $1 on Friday, owner Gina Duffy said in Jitters private Facebook message Wednesday.

Jitters is located at 178 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Jitters is closed Saturday and Sunday.

For information and lots of food and beverage photos, visit call-815-740-0048 or visit facebook.com/JittersJoliet.

Krema Coffee House: Plainfield and Lockport

Pictured is an Americano coffee and an apricot green tea at Krema Coffee House in Plainfield on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Denise Unland)

Krema Coffee House is offering a free 12- ounce drip or cold brew and 20% off its bagged coffee, supervisor Anthony Guzman said.

Krema Coffee House is located at 24038 W Lockport St. in Plainfield and 917 S State St. in Lockport.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For information, call 815-616-6933 (Plainfield) and 815-450-3396 (Lockport) or visit kremacoffeehouse.com.

L-Town Grounds coffee shop

The student-run L-Town Grounds coffee shop on East Campus of Lockport Township High School serves coffee to students and staff and vocational and employment skills to students who need direct instruction.

L-Town Grounds is also offering in-campus specials on National Coffee Day: $1 off on all orders with the coupon code “HOMECOMING,” said Jeanette Castillo, spokesperson for Lockport High School District 205.

About National Coffee Day

According to the National Day archives, the first official National Coffee Day in the U.S. was celebrated on Sept. 29, 2009, thanks to the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans naming the day as such when it launched the inaugural New Orleans Coffee Festival.

However, the All Japan Coffee Association had named Oct. 1 as its National Coffee Day back in 1983, according to Black Rifle Coffee. International Coffee Day is also celebrated on Oct. 1, the National Day archives said.

3 ways to celebrate National Coffee Day

• Try a new coffee venue: Drink in the unique ambiance of an independent coffee shop as you sip your coffee. The atmosphere of each venue is as unique as its signature brews.

• Try a new roast. Various roasting processes of coffee beans produce different flavors. Lighter roasts typically taste sweeter with fruity notes. Darker roasts may taste smoky or bitter with chocolate or nutty undertones.

• Treat a friend. Coffee pairs well with great conversation. Can’t visit in person? Send an eGift through Starbucks at starbucks.com.

Habits of U.S. coffee drinkers

According to the National Coffee Association:

• Most popular speciality coffee: Lattes, espressos, and cappuccinos are tied three ways.

• Most popular flavor: Vanilla is the most popular flavor, followed by mocha, hazelnut and caramel.

• Most popular serving size: 12 to 16 ounces, followed by 5 to 8 ounces and 20-plus ounces

• Most popular preparation method: Drip coffee makers, followed by single-cup brewers, cold brewing and espresso machines