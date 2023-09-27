Two Plainfield South students arrested after fight at school

Joliet — A fight at Plainfield South High School on Monday resulted int the arrest of two female students after they ignored staff attempts to break up the confrontation.

The two girls, both 15, began fighting in the cafeteria at around 11 a.m., Joliet police said.

The detective assigned to the school responded to the incident along with a school security monitor and attempted to intervene, however, both girls disregarded commands to stop, police said.

One girl kicked the monitor, while the other slapped the detective in the face, police said. As a result, both girls were taken into custody after staff broke up the fight.

The students were arrested for mob action, aggravated battery, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer and transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, police said.