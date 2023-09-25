Will County Workforce Investment director elected state association leader

Caroline L. Portlock, director of the Workforce Investment Board of Will County, has been elected president of the Illinois Workforce Partnership.

The IWP represents local workforce development leaders throughout Illinois from 10 economic development regions and 22 workforce innovation boards.

The IWP advocates for the creation of a skilled workforce to improve the state’s competitiveness and growth. It connects businesses and individuals to resources using public workforce systems.

The association comprises leaders who strategically engage in a variety of local, regional, state and national partners in workforce and economic development.

Portlock has served as Will County’s WIB director for seven years. In her role, she serves as the administrative officer for the board and is charged with implementing policies, procedures and programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which includes the local American Job Center and the Workforce Center of Will County at 2400 Glenwood Ave. in Joliet.

Portlock also is active with the Workforce Partners of Metro Chicago and the National Association of Workforce Boards. For information about the Workforce Center, visit Will.Works.

For information about the Illinois Workforce Partnership, visit Illinoisworkforcepartnership.org.