Fire breaks out in Crest Hill garage

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a report of a garage fire about 4;45 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Parkrose Street in Crest Hill.

When fire crews arrived, they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release from the district. The alarm was elevated to a general alarm, and crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to a nearby home.

Residents were at home at the time of the fire, but there were no reported injuries. ComEd crews were called to disconnect a live power line on the property that had burned through and fallen near where firefighters were working, according to the release.

The fire appears accidental, but its cause is under investigation.