Silver Cross expanding Homer Glen emergency center

Silver Cross Hospital is expanding its free-standing emergency center in Homer Glen.

Construction began in July for this $3 million facility, which Silver Cross said in a news release it expects will be completed in the spring.

On-site testing currently includes CT, EKG, MRI, ultrasound and laboratory tests, Silver Cross said. The expanded emergency center will have nine treatment rooms, one procedure room, expanded ultrasound testing, and additional laboratory workspace and blood-draw areas, Silver Cross said.

Celia Rademacher, manager of the Homer Glen FEC, said in the release that the expansion will “not only increase our ER capacity, but also enhance the overall efficiency of our emergency care.”

“When we first opened the facility in 2009, we had the capacity to care for 25 patients per day with little to no wait,” Rademacher said in the release. “However, the need for accessible and timely emergency care has grown exponentially, and we now receive twice as many patients, with roughly 50 or more visits a day.”

The Homer Glen FEC is located at 12701 W. 143rd St. Staff include “highly skilled emergency medicine physicians, nurses, paramedics and support staff specially trained in the treatment of adults, children and infants,” Silver Cross said.

