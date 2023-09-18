Valley View schools remind families of immunization deadline

For the 2023-24 school year, all pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, sixth- and ninth-grade students, and students new to Valley View School District U365, must have a current physical examination and required immunization forms turned in to their school’s nurse no later than Oct. 16.

Current physicals must be dated within 12 months of the school start date, between Aug. 17, 2022, and Aug. 17, 2023.

Proof of having received the meningococcal vaccine is required for entry:

for sixth grade: first dose received on or after the 11th birthday

for 12th grade: second dose received on or after the 16th birthday and an interval of at least eight weeks after the first dose

Only one dose is required if the first dose was received at 16 or older. No proof of immunity is allowed.

If these documents are not in possession of the school nurse by Oct. 16, children will be excluded from school until the required documents are received. Visit the Valley View School District website or contact the school nurse with questions.

Appointment cards will not be accepted as proof of a physical exam or immunization. Visit the Student Health Information page at www.vvsd.org for more information.