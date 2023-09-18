Bolingbrook man fatally shot inside his home, suspect in custody

Bolingbrook — A Bolingbrook man was found shot inside his home Monday afternoon and later died from those injuries, Bolingbrook police said.

A suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody.

Bolingbrook police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Circle about 2 p.m. Monday after a person was reported shot, according to a news release from Bolingbrook police.

Officers responding to the call discovered a man in the home suffering from a gunshot wound, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to the release.

The victim was identified as Devon D. Davis, 33, of Bolingbrook who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The incident is suspected to be the result of a family conflict and witnesses said the alleged shooter left the home on foot before the police arrived, police said.

Bolingbrook residents were advised Monday afternoon to avoid the area just south of Boughton Road and west of Route 53 as police searched the area for a suspect in a shooting. School lockdowns and shelter in place orders were put in place and were later lifted.

.The incident remains under investigation, and Bolingbrook police are working in conjunction with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office on formal charges.