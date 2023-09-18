4 dead, including 2 children, in Romeoville shooting: police

Four people, including two children, were found dead after police conducted a well-being check at a Romeoville home on Sunday on the 500 block of Concord Avenue, authorities said.
Police found two adults and two children with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Romeoville police. Authorities believe the shooting happened sometime early Sunday morning, according to the statement.
Please see below for a statement from the Romeoville Police Department. @Romeoville_PD pic.twitter.com/xqUY0Np8gv— Village of Romeoville (@RomeovilleToday) September 18, 2023
Anyone with information is asked to call Romeoville police at 815-886-7219.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.