3 people injured in Plainfield crash along Route 30

The Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to an automobile accident about 12 p.m at Route 30 and 119th Street in Plainfield on Monday.

Plainfield Fire Protection responded with one engine, one rescue squad, three ambulances and one battalion chief, according to a news release from PFPD.

First-arriving firefighters found two vehicles involved in the accident with heavy damage to them and one patient trapped inside one vehicle, according to the release.

Three people were treated and taken from the scene to a local hospital, two in good condition and one in critical condition, according to the release.

Route 30 was still closed by law enforcement as of 3:30 p.m. and it was not known at that time how long until the road would be reopened, according to the release.