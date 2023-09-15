Channahon memorial for ‘forgotten warriors’ honoring those lost to PTSD

People from all over the region are encouraged to come to Channahon on Sunday and pay tribute to veterans who lost their lives to suicide.

A one-hour ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. at the Forgotten Warrior Memorial at Channahon State Park.

Michael Tellerino of Plainfield, a U.S. Army veteran and founder of the Forgotten Warrior Memorial, as well as the nonprofit K9s for Veterans, is dedicated to providing resources for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and the families of veterans with PTSD.

Tellerino said the Forgotten Warrior Memorial is a way to honor veterans who died as a direct result of their PTSD.

The names of those veterans are engraved into the granite stone representing their branch of service at the memorial to ensure they are forever remembered. The veterans’ names are also listed on the Forgotten Warrior Memorial website at theforgottenwarriormemorial.org.

“The veterans need to be honored as true heroes because they lost their life in the service of our country,” Tellerino said. “And they need to be recognized for that.”

Tellerino said the one-hour event, which is held twice a year, includes a blessing and reading the names of every veteran commemorated at the monument.

“This year, we’re adding four names – regretfully – to the memorial,” Tellerino said. “We have the families walk up and remove the tape from their son’s name and then walk around to the front of the memorial and place a rose.”

Tellerino said each new family will receive a U.S. flag. Members of the military will attend in uniform and present the flag line, he said. There will be a blessing for the veterans, a taps player and a bagpipes player, he said.

“We have a full-blown ceremony,” Tellerino said. “And then after the ceremony, we have a free lunch for everyone right there in the park.”

Tellerino said the ceremony helps give the families some closure.

“They’re always left with the nagging questions: ‘What could I have done better?’ or What did I miss?’” Tellerino said. “There’s so many questions when someone takes their life.”

Tellerino also hopes the community will come out and show their support, too.

“We just want people to come out and honor these families, to let them know their its [their service] was appreciated, that their loss meant something to somebody,” Tellerino said.

For information on adding a veteran’s name to the Forgotten Warrior Memorial, call 773-0854-1000, email michael@theforgottenwarriormemorial.org or fill out the request form at theforgottenwarriormemorial.org.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Forgotten Warrior Memorial ceremony

WHEN: 1 p.m., Sunday

WHERE: Channahon State Park, 25302 Story St., Channahon

ETC: Ceremony for veterans who died as a direct result of their PTSD. Free lunch for attendees.

INFORMATION: theforgottenwarriormemorial.org.