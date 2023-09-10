Coal City hosts annual fall festival

The village of Coal City’s third annual fall festival will be Friday and Saturday.

The festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday with a performance by Southbound Chicago in the Bob’s Advanced Auto parking lot next to 625 S. Broadway until 11 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

The festivities will continue from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Activities include:

A car show from 3 to 6 p.m on South Broadway Street, starting at Campbell Park north to Church Street, with prizes awarded.

Makers Court from 3 to 6 p.m. across from Geo’s.

Touch-a-truck from 3 to 7 p.m. on Center Street, Campbell Park.

Kids zone from 3 to 7 p.m. with an obstacle course, inflatables and more.

Megan Bugg 5K Run begins at 6 p.m. at Babe’s Tap.

Retro Circus band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

Bad Choices band will perform from 9 to 11 p.m. in the Bob’s Advanced Auto’s parking lot on South Broadway.

Additional activities include ax throwing, rock wall climbing, hungry hippo and the Citizen of the Year Award presentation at 5:35 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available starting at 4 p.m., served by Picture Me Smokin’, Buddy Mac’s Food Truck, Lil Deb’s Mobile Eats and Beans and Bites, and will be located at Onorato’s Realty, Mustachio’s and at the concession stand in Campbell Park.

The 1st Presbyterian Church will serve turkey poor boys, walking tacos and pulled pork. Food and refreshments also will be available from local establishments.

Call the Village Hall for more information at 815-634-8608.