Valley View schools launch CPR training for students, teachers

Valley View School District 365U has launched an innovative cardiopulmonary resuscitation certification program, designed to equip students and educators with essential life-saving skills, a news release from the district said.

The program is being introduced across various courses, including the Intro to Healthcare Careers, upper-level physical education, and early childhood instruction, the release said.

This initiative represents a significant step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the Valley View community.

The newly implemented CPR certification program aims to provide students and educators with the knowledge and skills required to respond effectively in emergency situations, the district said.

The district credits the collaboration between VVSD health services administrator Lissell Zuniga and student services secretary Erin Ciszczon for the success of this program has been. These two staff members have worked to streamline the process of training teachers to become certified CPR trainers, the district said in the release.

Additionally, their efforts have facilitated the seamless distribution of CPR Certification cards to students who complete the program.

VVSD director of safety and security Carter Larry and the high school security teams have also been instrumental in the program, the district said, as they have taken on the role of certified CPR trainers. Their contribution has extended to assisting teachers in training and certifying students within the designated courses, the release said.

By equipping students and educators with CPR skills, the district aims to prepare individuals to respond confidently and effectively in emergency situations.