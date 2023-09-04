Will County business leaders share their first job experiences

On Monday, Americans mark summer’s last holiday.

While it is celebrated as day of fun, at its core Labor Day is “an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Labor Day became a national holiday on the first Monday in September when then-President Grover Cleveland signed it into law June 28, 1894.

So in the spirit of honoring local workers, five business owners and leaders briefly discussed their entrance into the workforce and offered their best working wisdom.

Bill Dimitroulas, president of Arkas Restaurant Group in Joliet

Bill Dimitroulas, president of the Arkas Restaurant Group, poses at Cut 158 Chophouse, one of six Joliet area restaurants he owns. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Dimitroulas began the Arkas Restaurant Group in 2019 and currently owns five restaurants in Joliet: Hamburgerseria, CUT 158 Chophouse, Mousa Tapas Bar, Juliet’s Tavern and Rosemary’s Cafe.

The Arkas Restaurant Group’s catering company DMT Foods is also the events manager at the Renaissance Center in Joliet.

But Dimitroulas’ first worked as “a sound guy” at a radio station in Greece from ages 17 to 20. He’d love sound since he was 14 and took classes in sound at a private school.

“I got a part-time job that became a full-time job because I was so good and loved what I was doing,” Dimitroulas said.

At 20, Dimitroulas went into the Army, since Greece has mandatory military service, he said. After that, he returned to the station, which was now owned by a company that expanded to television, he said. So, Dimitroulas took additional classes in video production.

He came to the U.S. in 1996, hoping to find sound engineering work. Instead Dimitroulas founded DMT Insurance Service Inc, which he still owns, and started his restaurant career by managing the former Georgio’s Restaurant inside Town and Country Bowling Alley in Joliet.

Dimitroulas still plays with sound as a hobby. And his advice for success is simple.

“Work is about dedication, loyalty,” Dimitroulas said. “Be the best you can for what you’re doing. That’s it.”

Christine Nordstrom, co-owner of the Strange and Unusual Gallery in Joliet

Terry and Christine Nordstrom pose for a photo at their gallery Strange and Unusual Gallery in Downtown Joliet on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Nordstrom, who does bookkeeping and accounting for four construction companies, opened the Strange and Unusual Gallery with her husband, Terry Eastham, on Feb. 9, 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many businesses.

The Strange and Unusual Gallery features art that is offbeat, atypical and dark.

Nordstrom’s first job, at age 15, on a worker’s permit at Record Swap in Homewood, prepared her for owning the gallery. By the time she left at age 22, she’d worked her way up to assistant manager and designed many of the window displays at the business’ three locations.

“I loved it,” Nordstrom said. “I had the ability to put up all the new posters and album covers and highlight the newest album of the week or month. It was a lot of fun and definitely brought out my creativity.”

Nordstrom said she’s grown through all the jobs she’s worked. She feels working for good people is more satisfying than working a passion job in an atmosphere that’s less than desirable.

“Even if you don’t like what you do, working for good people will make it worthwhile,” Nordstrom said.

Ron Romero, founder and executive director, Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet

Ron Romero, Founder and Executive Director of The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum of Route 66, stands by his two guitars signed by notable artist, Paul Revere, Billy Sheehan, Eddie Money and Cheap Trick, to name a few. The Museum is expected to be fully open within the month. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

In the summers during his high school years. Ron Romero helped his father, Robert Romero, who worked for an attorney specializing in immigration law. Robert Romero, who was bilingual, assisted people with their taxes and acquiring citizenship, Romero said.

“I helped do taxes and take photos for passports, things like that,” Romero said. “I met all kinds of people that had great stories from around the world. Even though [Robert Romero] catered toward the Hispanic community, people came from all around the world for his services.”

These experience helped Romero through his years of working in event technology and in owning Stage Right Events. Now that Romero’s sole focus is Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, he’s thankful for the varied skills he’s acquired through the years, everything from bookkeeping to managing staff, he said.

“I think I got a little bit from every job I ever held and it just culminated in the job I have now with the museum,” Romero said.

Jim Roolf, senior vice president and corporate relations officer of Old National Bank in Joliet

Bob Diedrich, left, and Jim Roolf poses outside Old National Bank on Chicago Street in Downtown Joliet on Tuesday, Aug. 1. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Roolf’s employment with Old National Bank dates back to 1974, when first Midwest Bank was still Union National Bank and Trust Co. of Joliet.

But in high school, Roolf did concrete work for a swimming pool company. And then in college, Roolf worked for the Allegheny County road crew in Pennsylvania.

Yet, it was Roolf’s first job out of college as a juvenile case worker with the Youth Services Division in South Bend, Indiana, that led to his decadeslong banking career.

“It was all about working with people and just having a different opportunity to use what I learned in school and apply it to what I do on the banking side,” Roolf said. “I look at banking as a relationship business, and I think my education lent itself to that.”

Roolf feels employees should cultivate relationships inside and outside the company.

“When you work for someone, you try to do your very best every day,” Roolf said. “And if you think you have ideas on how to improve what you’re assigned to do, make sure you connect with your manager or boss and try to see if they have the same perspective. Maybe you can implement something to make the job easier and make you more effective.”

Ashley York, owner of Realtopia Real Estate Inc., Lockport

Allison Cann, left, Tina Davidson and Ashley York along with her daughters Emily, 8-years-old, and Adeline, 3-years-old, stand outside Lockport City Hall on Thursday, July 27. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

York said she received a worker’s permit at age 15 and landed a job at the Tinley Park Park District through a family friend who worked there. She worked in the concessions booth near the miniature golf course for three years, working her way up to manager.

Her starting pay was $6 an hour, York said. And she loved the job.

“It was fun. Obviously people are happy when they’re going to play miniature golf. And it was nice and close, so I could walk to it from home.”

Because York is a huge believer in entrepreneurship and sparking kids’ interest in creating and selling their products, York is hosting a Children’s Business Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17 on the grounds of Lockport City Hall, 222 E 9th St. Lockport.

York said she’s learned that it’s more important for business owners to stay true to their core values than to “try to please everybody.” She also said people should “find their passion.”

“I know that’s easier said than done,” York said. “But I think that is the key to making it all worthwhile.”