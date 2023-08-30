Plainfield schools name new assistant principals across district

Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 has 14 new assistant principals for the 2023-2024 school year.
The new school year began Aug. 17. All school levels at District 202 in Plainfield have new assistant principals.
Elementary school
Adam Bialon, assistant principal, Grand Prairie Elementary School: Bialon most recently served as the assistant principal at Shepherd Middle School in Ottawa.
Anne George, assistant principal, Lakewood Falls Elementary School: George most recently served as an early childhood social worker in Orland School District 135.
Jessica Heldt, assistant principal, Lincoln Elementary School: Heldt most recently taught at St. Anne Grade School in St. Anne.
Rebecca Hernandez, assistant principal, Creekside Elementary School: Hernandez recently served as coordinator of multilingual services at Valley View School District 365U.
John Knobbe, assistant principal, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School: Knobbe most recently served as an assistant/associate principal at Lindop School District 92 in Broadview.
April Mrozik, assistant principal, Central Elementary School: Mrozik most recently served as an elementary school teacher in New Lenox District 122.
Christopher Schroeder, assistant principal, Liberty Elementary School: Schroeder most recently served as an alternative language arts teacher in the West 40 PEACE Program in Hillside.
Alexandria Williamson, assistant principal at Meadow View Elementary School: Williamson most recently served as a first-grade teacher at Meadow View.
Middle School
Cassandra Conrad, assistant principal for student services, Drauden Point Middle School: Conrad most recently was a special education teacher at Drauden Point.
Jeremy Holzer, assistant principal of student services, Timber Ridge Middle School: Holzer most recently was a social studies teacher at Thornton Fractional District 215.
Monica Pettway, assistant principal for student services, Indian Trail Middle School: Pettway most recently was the Director of Educational Support at Saint Bede Academy in Peru, Illinois.
High school
Cindy Egizio, associate principal for curriculum and instruction, Plainfield East High School: Egizio most recently served as an art teacher and chairperson of the creative art department at PEHS.
Shannon McKeague, assistant principal for student services at Plainfield North High School: McKeague most recently served as the special education department chairperson at PNHS.
Fernando Nieto, assistant principal for building and operations, Plainfield South High School: Nieto most recently served as assistant principal for culture and climate at Streamwood High School in District U46.