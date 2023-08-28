Lockport residence left uninhabitable by fire, no one injured

A home in Lockport was damaged by a fire to the point where it is no longer habitable.

No one was injured in the fire that was reported at close to 2 p.m. on Sunday in the 15200 block of Fieldview Court because the family was not there at the time, according to a statement from Homer Township Fire Protection District.

There was a family dog who was rescued by firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-story single-family home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the residence and smoke coming from eaves, Homer Township fire officials said.

A fire was found on the rear deck that extended up the walls and into the attic of the residence.

The fire crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 25 minutes.

“Due to the extent of the fire, smoke and heat damage, the home was left uninhabitable,” fire officials said.

Assistance was provided by the Northwest Homer Fire Protection District, along with fire departments Lockport, Mokena, Romeoville, Orland Park, Lemont and New Lenox.