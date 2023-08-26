Registration open for Will County Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Will County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Sep. 23 to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the promise garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The colors of the promise garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than six million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. In Illinois alone, there are more than 233,000 people living with the disease and 314,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates for this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.