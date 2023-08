The Lockport Police Department urges residents and drivers to be aware of a temporary lane closure on State Street from 10 p.m. on Monday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Southbound State Street lanes will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to one lane during this time so street crews can repair a broken water main at 1709 S. State Street. The work will be done overnight but could cause delays for early morning commuters.