The Forest Preserve District of Will County will present Rivers of Color – Sunset Hike and Campfire from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at McKinley Woods-Frederick’s Grove in Channahon.

Enjoy an excursion through the woods while the sun sets. After sunset, enjoy s’mores by the campfire. This event is free to all ages. Registration is required by Aug. 24.