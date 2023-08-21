Fire in Crest Hill leaves home uninhabitable

A fire left a Crest Hill residence uninhabitable but two people inside were able to safely leave before firefighters arrived on scene.

About 12:15 a.m. Monday, firefighters with the Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Birkey Avenue in Crest Hill.

Fire crews arrived to find a small one-story home with smoke coming from the eaves, according to a statement from the fire protection district.

The fire was discovered in the attached garage that had partially extended into the house, fire officials said.

An elderly woman had noticed a smell of smoke and she was able to alert her son, who assisted her safely out of the residence in her wheelchair before firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes but because of the fire, smoke and heat damage, the home was left uninhabitable, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross was notified of the incident so they could provide assistance to the residents of the home.

Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Plainfield, Romeoville, Bolingbrook, Homer, Northwest Homer and East Joliet fire protection districts.