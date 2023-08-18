Will County executive points to progress, proposes budget

Will County is modernizing government operations to meet changing expectations, County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in her annual state of the county address on Thursday.

Bertino-Tarrant gave the annual speech while also presenting an $812 million proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.

“Will County’s population continues to grow, and we need to be prepared for increased demand for county services,” Bertino-Tarrant told the Will County Board. “Over the past year, our departments have worked hard to find new ways to adapt to changes, respond to challenges, and, most importantly, prepare for the future.”

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant speaks at the Will County Board meeting on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Bertino-Tarrant pointed to a number of measures that she said reflected updated government operations, ranging from availability of more services online to a more proactive approach towards pet owners in the Animal Control Department.

On roads, she said the transportation division “is on target to have the largest annual road improvement plan in county history, with over $137 Million Dollars projected to be spent in the next fiscal year.”

She said the county “is repaving a record high of 27.2 centerline miles as part of its general maintenance program.”

Bertino-Tarrant said the county is expanding human services, pointing to an eviction diversion program in its second year. The program has provided financial assistance to nearly 700 households to help people stay in their homes.

The county also has become more hospitable to the green economy.

Will County was the first Illinois county to allow for battery energy storage facilities in an unincorporated area, Bertino-Tarrant said. She pointed to the renewable natural gas plant that began operations in December at the county landfill.

The Will County Renewable Natural Gas Plant is at the Prairie View Landfill in Wilmington. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“By converting gas from our Prairie View Landfill into clean transportation fuel, we are helping to power the clean energy revolution in our region,” Bertino-Tarrant said.

She plant has generated $3.1 million in revenue so far.

The $812 million budget proposed for the coming fiscal year does not use the full property tax levy available to the county.

The county property tax rate will fall to 0.5498% as Will County leaves a potential $2 million in property tax revenue in the hands of taxpayers.

The budget will fund 12 new positions and continues to meet the county’s cash reserve targets.

“This is a responsible budget that does not rely on the safety net of additional federal funding that we have seen over the past two years,” Bertino-Tarrant said.