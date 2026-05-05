Fajitas Mexican restaurant opens in a new location

Fajitas Mexican restaurant has opened in a new location.

The restaurant formerly located at 254 3rd St., La Salle, has reopened at 1840 Saint Vincent’s St., La Salle, the home of the shuttered John’s North Star.

The longtime restaurant closed in 2018, and the Voluntary Action Center of LaSalle, Putnam, and Bureau Counties was located there before its recent move to the former Peru Pizza House in downtown Peru.

Fajitas has served the area since 2009.

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