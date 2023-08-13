Lockport man critically injured in motorcycle crash

A 58-year-old Lockport man was in critical condition following a traffic crash Saturday night in Joliet, police said.

Police responded at about 9:16 p.m. Saturday to West Jefferson Street and Houbolt Road for a traffic crash with injuries involving a motorcyclist, Joliet police said in a prepared release.

Investigators determined the Lockport man was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on West Jefferson Street approaching Houbolt Road in the inside lane when it struck the rear of a Kia Sportage, also driving west on Jefferson Street, Joliet police said.

The collision caused the Lockport man to be ejected from his motorcycle, Joliet police said. The Kia’s driver, a 65-year-old Channahon woman, was uninjured, Joliet police said.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet in critical condition by the Joliet Fire Department, Joliet police said.

The roadway was closed for several hours as traffic investigators reconstructed the crash and the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division continues to investigate, Joliet police said.