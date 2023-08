Hickory Creek Forest Preserve invites all to come out for the Fun and Food Trucks from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, in Mokena.

Celebrate the late days of summer with this event, featuring Smokin’ Z BBQ, Auntie Anne’s pretzels and Lil Deb’s. Enjoy live music, outdoor lawn games, giveaways and a bounce house for the kids. This event is free and open to all ages.

Use the LaPorte Road Access in Mokena.