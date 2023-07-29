July 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Rialto announces Home for the Holidays at Joliet theater

Holiday season shows and events scheduled

By Bob Okon
Guest cheer as the Rialto Christmas tree is lit up at the A Very Rialto Christmas show on Monday, November 21st in Joliet.

The Rialto Christmas tree is lit up at the A Very Rialto Christmas show last year. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Rialto Square Theatre has announced the schedule for Home for the Holidays, the annual series of events for the holiday season at the Joliet theater.

“This lineup of family-friendly shows includes classics titles, holiday favorites, well-known artists, and soon-to-be new holiday favorites,” the Rialto said in a news release.

Ticket sales begin sometime in the “next few weeks,” the Rialto said. For information, visit www.RialtoSquare.com/holidays.

The schedule is as follows.

• Nov. 20: “A Very Rialto Christmas: Merry & Bright.” Marquee and Christmas tree are lit at 6 p.m. Concert follows at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under.

• Teddy Bear Tea on Nov. 24 with times at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children 12 and under.

• Von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. on Nov. 26. Ticket prices are $43.50 and $34.50. For children 12 and under, it’s $23.50.

• The Gatlin Brothers: Country & Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Ticket prices $51, 41 and $34. The Rialto noted that the Gatlin Brothers “have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world from the Grand Ol’ Opry to Carnegie Hall.”

• Away In The Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas at 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Ticket prices are $45, $35, $25 and $17. The show looks back to preparations for a Sunday School Christmas program in 1959.

• “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Ticket prices are $25, $20 and $15. Local talent performs the Christmas classic that is simulcast on WJOL-AM.

• Steven Curtis Chapman Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Ticket prices are $56, $46 and $36. The Rialto describes Chapman as “the most awarded artist in Christian music history.” His achievements include five Grammy awards and the sale of more than 16 million albums.

• Joliet American Legion Band Concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Admission is free with donations of non-perishable food items.

• Merry Little Soiree featuring Nova Soul Quartet at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets are $65. A cash bar opens at 6:15 p.m. Nova Soul Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Attendees are seated at a table for two where they are served a charcuterie board by Bella Cucina and a bottle of wine from the local winery Bishops Hill. Reservations are required. A holiday or business casual dress code applies.

• A Magical Cirque Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Tickets are $79, $64 and $51.

The Rialto also will show three holiday movies. Ticket prices are $5 and must be purchased at the box office. They are: “The Polar Express” at 6 p.m. Nov. 25; “Elf” at 2 p.m. Dec. 17; and “Home Alone” at 6 p.m. Dec. 22.