Plainfield street will close in June for railroad crossing repair

Repairs will be made to a “badly deteriorated” railroad crossing at Lockport Street between Wood Farm Road and the DuPage River in Plainfield beginning in June. (Eric Ginnard)

Drivers passing through Lockport Street to the west of downtown Plainfield will have to take a detour for a week in June as repairs are made to a railroad crossing.

Repairs will be made to a “badly deteriorated” railroad crossing at Lockport Street between Wood Farm Road and the DuPage River in Plainfield, according to a statement from the village of Plainfield.

As a result, Lockport Street will be closed between 9 a.m. Monday, June 3, and 7 a.m. Monday, June 10.

Drivers traveling west on Lockport Street will take a detour by going north on Division Street, or Route 59, and then head west on 143rd Street. Then, drivers will go south on Wallin Drive to head back to Lockport Street.

Drivers traveling east on Lockport Street will take the same detour to pass through the area.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Central Limited are handling the repairs at the railroad crossing.