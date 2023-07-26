Will County Board member faces dubious reprimand after pushing courthouse cause

Will County Board member Daniel Butler is facing possible reprimand for pushing for a special meeting to explore options for the old courthouse.

“They’re putting me in time out,” Butler, R-Frankfort, quipped over directions from the board Republican leader that would force him to sit separately from other members at future County Board meetings

The directions have questionable authority. But Republican Leader Steve Balich of Orland Park issued them in an email sent to County Board staff and others Monday. Balich also wants Butler removed from his two County Board committee assignments.

“That’s what he deserves,” Balich said Tuesday. “I don’t know if I’m going to follow through with it. I think so.”

Will County Board Member Steve Balich (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Whether he has the authority to do so is likely to be challenged, although Balich said he believes he does.

Just why Balich issued the directions is debatable.

Butler said it’s an attempt to stem a growing movement on the County Board to reconsider demolition of the old courthouse in downtown Joliet. Balich said it’s an attempt to prevent more County Board members from calling special meetings when they want to push individual issues.

County Board Chairwoman Judy Ogalla, R-Crete, said it could have been avoided.

“That was Steve Balich blowing off steam,” Ogalla said of his email.

Ogalla said only she has the authority to instruct County Board staff and already has told them to “hold off” on following Balich’s directions.

Ogalla said was trying to put together a meeting with Balich, Butler and herself to settle differences. The reprimand of Butler “was never my intention,” she said.

Butler and seven other County Board members last week called for a special meeting on Aug. 17 to consider a non-binding resolution calling for the county to take a close look at the financial viability of preserving and reusing the old courthouse.

The old Will County Courthouse is unused and slated for demolition. But preservationists and at least some county board members are trying to stop demolition. (Alex Ortiz)

“This is a unique situation where you have Democrats and Republicans all moving in the same direction on an issue,” Butler said, contending the resolution had majority support.

The County Board in 2019, when it had a different makeup, unanimously voted to demolish the courthouse building. Demolition could occur by October if the County Board does not reverse itself.

County Board rules allow eight members to call for a special meeting.

Balich said he was not trying to stifle debate over the future of the courthouse building. But he does want to stop Butler from starting a movement towards use of the special meetings rule.

“If this guy gets away without being reprimanded or censored, you’re going to see special meetings and a lot of them because a lot of board members are going to see it as a real easy way to press their issues,” Balich said.

He said Ogalla already had planned to call for a County Board meeting in August to take a close look at the courthouse issue. Butler said he had previously been unable to get the courthouse issue on a meeting agenda.

Butler and others calling for the Aug. 17 special meeting want it held right after a County Board meeting the same day. The meeting had not been posted on the County Board website as of Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s just a non-binding resolution to gather the facts so people can make a responsible decision,” Butler said of the one item to be considered at the meeting. “When the board votes on it, it will just show everybody’s for it. Let’s just do it.”