Veteran finds a home in Crest Hill with help from American Legion

Army veteran Joe Murdie has a new home thanks to Romeoville American Legion Post 52, Will County Habitat for Humanity, Home Depot and many others.

“I thought hundreds of people were involved in this, but I’m realizing now that it’s thousands,” Murdie said Saturday at a dedication ceremony for the newly built house in Crest Hill.

Thousands may be too many. Still, the list goes on and on when the various people, organizations and businesses that contributed to the construction of one ranch house built with an affordable mortgage are mentioned.

The list starts with the late Ray Holloway, a former Marine who was a village clerk in Romeoville and member of Romeoville American Legion Post 52.

I thought hundreds of people were involved in this, but I’m realizing now that it’s thousands,” — Joe Murdie, Army veteran

The house at 1919 Cora St. is called the Ray Holloway House.

Holloway was a driving force and inspiration for an effort that began 15 years ago when American Legion P:ost 52 decided it would in some way contribute to the cause of decent housing for veterans.

“That’s what the American Legion is about: veterans helping veterans,” said Post 52 member Christopher Benigno, who was with Holloway when the project started.

Post 52 Commander Steve Daley in remarks delivered at the dedication ceremony talked about “our dream as an American Legion post to be able to provide a home to a veteran.” He said Holloway’s “memory is going to live on in this home.”

A Habitat for Humanity sign along with American and American Legion flags were placed in the yard of the new house in Crest Hill built as part of the organization's Veterans Build program. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

American Legion Post 52 several years ago received a $20,000 grant from Sam’s Club for its project. That money was donated to the construction of the Ray Holloway House.

The Romeoville post teamed up with Will County Habitat for Humanity, which made the Ray Holloway House one of its Veterans Build projects.

The Crest Hill house is the fourth in the local Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build program. Two previously were built in Elwood, and a fourth on Black Road in Joliet is expected to be completed in July.

“There’s so much that goes into what we do,” Will County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Nicole Murray said as she spoke at the dedication ceremony about the people and organizations that contributed to the construction of Murdie’s new house.

Murray spoke to about 60 people who attended the ceremony.

“You’re all going to be able to drive by this home and say, ‘I was a part of that. I was a part of building that home for Joe and his family,’” Murray said. “Ray Holloway will always be part of that home.”

Nicole Murray (left), executive director for Will County Habitat for Humanity, speaks with new homeowner Joe Murdie at her side during a dedication ceremony for Murdie's new home on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Home Depot was a big part of the home, too.

Employees with Home Depot, which has its own veterans program, provided most of the volunteer labor in building the house.

Most of them came from the store in Homer Glen.

But Homer Glen Store Manager Patrik Martin said others came from stores in Joliet and Frankfort as well as distribution centers in the area. Martin said the Home Depot Foundation has contributed $475 million to veterans’ causes.

“We’ve had a lot of people come to work on this building, and it’s great to see it come to completion,” Martin said.

Volunteers also came from other companies, churches, high schools and colleges to help build the 1,200-square-foot house.

The volunteer labor reduces the cost of building the house. Habitat for Humanity covers 40% of the cost with money it receives from funding sources, such as the $20,000 contribution from American Legion Post 52.

The new homeowner is expected to come up with financing to cover the other 60% of the costs, an arrangement that makes Habitat for Humanity housing affordable for those who otherwise may not have the money to buy a house.

Murdie, who previously lived in Manhattan with family, has a son in the fifth grade and a daughter at the University of Illinois.

He made his own contribution to building the house, something Habitat for Humanity calls “sweat equity.” Murdie, who works in heating and air conditioning installation, says he will volunteer with Habitat for Humanity on its future projects.

“Just because I think it’s good,” he said. “I think it’s needed. It can add a lot of value. It added a lot of value to my life.”