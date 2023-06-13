Joliet museum to host Juneteenth event on June 19

The ultimate goal of the annual “Juneteenth in Joliet” events is to “spread living history all over downtown Joliet,” said event producer and ARTivist Toni Greathouse.

Features of Monday afternoon’s event at the Joliet Area Historical Museum will include conversations on the evolution of race relations, including adapting to changing, bridging economic gaps and how to positively impact the future, Greathouse said.

“One of the things that needs to happen for us to move forward as a society is to, first of all, find common ground and be on the same page,” Greathouse said. “The easiest way to do that is through empathy, through stories. We want to bring history to life across downtown Joliet.

A popup of local businesses will be available at noon. The program is from 1 to 5 p.m.

Rita Seasbron looks over products from the Scentsy table at the Juneteenth celebration at the Joliet Area Historical Museum on June 19, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The event is on Monday because Juneteenth is always on June 19.

When we can all start with common framework and common ground, it makes it a lot easier to move forward.” — Toni Greathouse, event producer and ARTivist

Greathouse called the program “edutainment,” because it’s both educational and entertaining. But because the program is presented at a history museum, the focus will be on “everybody’s history.”

Greg Peerbolte, chief executive officer, said the museum has made a long-term commitment to hosting an annual Juneteenth event. He said attendance was good at last year’s event because wanted to learn more of what Juneteenth commemorated.

“We want to do a better job of embracing the underrepresented In our community, not just in our institution but in Joliet, and tell those stories,” Peerbolte said. “We are everybody’s museum.”

Peerbolte feels Juneteenth in Joliet also is an opportunity to meet people outside one’s own background.

“You will get to know a segment of your community and see a lot of real cool work that entrepreneurs that people might not otherwise get to see,” Peerbolte said. “It’s a real opportunity for us to give an audience and a voice to those groups.”

But finding that common foundation will help people from different backgrounds to connect in positive ways, Greathouse said.

“We have to stop hurting each other,” Greathouse said. “We have to start helping and healing each other.”

Custom T-shirts are for sale by by Krown Lux at the Juneteenth celebration at the Joliet Area Historical Museum in June 2022. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

An event like “Juneteenth in Joliet” can help foster that sense of unity, she said.

“We as American have so many things to be proud of, things we have in common: loving our families, wanting our homes to be safe,” Greathouse said. “Each of us is passionate about something.”

Nevertheless, Greathouse said people should “romanticize” what unity will look like. She said that even when “we’ve set the table” for diversity equity and inclusion, some problems always will remain.

“I think we just have to find that common ground about what we talk about and what is that narrative, what does it sound like, what does it look like,” Greathouse said. “When we can all start with common framework and common ground, it makes it a lot easier to move forward.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Juneteenth in Joliet

WHEN: noon to 5 p.m. June 19

WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. Joliet

ETC.: Speakers, vendors, engagement, Black History Bingo. Event is free.

INFO: Visit Juneteenth in Joliet on Facebook.

Juneteenth in Joliet program

Black History Bingo Game: noon to 12:55 p.m.: For children in kindergarten through grade 12.

Back to the Blueprint: 1 to 1:30 p.m. Kelly Klobucher, chief operating officer, Joliet Area Historical Museum, kickoff; Zoey Bishop, Face of the Future… Carrying the Torch, (Pledge of Allegiance); Rev. Rosalind Henderson, pastor of Bethel AME Church, Evanston (blessing); Gregory Peerbolte, chief executive officer, Joliet Area Historical Museum (welcome); Toni Greathouse, ARTivist and organizer, Juneteenth in Joliet (overview)

Precursor: The Past is Present: 1:25 to 1:55 p.m., Dorletta Flucas Payton, director of college and career readiness, Valley View School District 365U, moderator; James Mitchem, retired superintendent Valley View School District 365U, speaker; Hollie Petit, retired rhetoric professor/lecturer Colorado State University, speaker; Donald Basilio, retired Secret Service, assistant special agent in charge of recruitment, speaker

Introduction: First the Head…Then the Heart – Education is at the Intersection of Everything: 2 to 2:55 p.m.: LeVar J. Ammons, director of equity and continuous Improvement for Valley View School District 365, moderator; Gregory Peerbolte, panelist; Rachel Kinder; superintendent of schools, Valley View School District 365U, panelist; Carter Larry, safety director for Valley View School District 365U, panelist; Sherri Hale, associate judge of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit, panelist; Dennis Anderson, vice president of news operations, Shaw Media, panelist; Michael Ellison, associate dean for admissions, Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University in North Chicago, panelist

Unmuted…Minding Her Black Owned Business: 3 to 3:45 p.m.: Siri Hibbler is founder and CEO of the Cook County Black Chamber of Commerce, moderator; Toni Greathouse, panelist; Diane M. Harris, boutique owner, It Is Amazing, Joliet, panelist; Vivian Johnson Rogowski, producer/storyteller, Los Angeles, California, panelist; Andrea Jordan, managing partner, Jordan Steele & Associates, Joliet, panelist; Lisa March, owner Ms. P’s Gluten Free, panelist; Sandra Moore, owner of Sandys (adult apparel) in Joliet and Candy Couture (custom kids apparel) in Joliet, panelist; April Toliver-Wilkins, owner of Alice II Salon, Bolingbrook, panelist

“Power Hour” Wrap Up: 4 to 5 p.m.: Conversation hosted by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women (Chicago Metropolitan Chapter)

Pop-Ups: Speak Up, Including You, Custom Community Creations, LLC (coloring books and caricature art). Sandy (clothing), Ms. P.’s Gluten Free, It Is Amazing (clothing), Gigi’s (sweetshop), Donna Franks-Tapley (artist), Prairie State Legal Services, Kiara, Shayne Prison Clothing, Ty Tennis Shoes, Richardson’s (soul food)