Minooka student accepted into STEM Leadership Academy at UIC

Minooka Community High School junior Taylor Rodriguez has been accepted into the Exelon Foundation Science Technology Engineering and Math Leadership Academy at the University of Illinois-Chicago this summer.

Rodriguez is the president of the MCHS Technology Student Association and also serves as state TSA treasurer.

The STEM Leadership Academy is designed for young women considering a future career in science, technology, engineering or math. It is a free, weeklong event during which students learn from women working in STEM and business leaders while connecting with likeminded peers.

Participants will spend the week attending educational sessions, improving leadership and professional skills, and tackling a weeklong group challenge.

Learn more about the STEM Leadership Academy at www.exelonstemacademy.org.