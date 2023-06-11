June 10, 2023
Shaw Local
Minooka student accepted into STEM Leadership Academy at UIC

By Shaw Local News Network
Minooka Community High School junior Taylor Rodriguez has been accepted into the Exelon Foundation STEM Leadership Academy at University of Illinois-Chicago this summer.

Minooka Community High School junior Taylor Rodriguez has been accepted into the Exelon Foundation Science Technology Engineering and Math Leadership Academy at the University of Illinois-Chicago this summer.

Rodriguez is the president of the MCHS Technology Student Association and also serves as state TSA treasurer.

The STEM Leadership Academy is designed for young women considering a future career in science, technology, engineering or math. It is a free, weeklong event during which students learn from women working in STEM and business leaders while connecting with likeminded peers.

Participants will spend the week attending educational sessions, improving leadership and professional skills, and tackling a weeklong group challenge.

Learn more about the STEM Leadership Academy at www.exelonstemacademy.org.