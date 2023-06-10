Ozinga asks for local business highlight nominations for 37th Congressional District

State Rep. Tim Ozinga, R-Mokena, has requested that constituents of the 37th Congressional District nominate small businesses for his monthly business highlights in a recent news release.

Starting in June, Ozinga will visit a local business once a month to spend time learning about its operations and speaking with employees. He also will present the chosen business with a certificate to commend their contributions to the community.

To submit nominations for the local business highlights, go to repozinga.org and select “Local Business Highlight Submission Form” under the Resources tab.