Questioneers exhibit coming to Joliet library

The Joliet Public Library will host an exhibit based on “The Questioneers” book series, which explores science and technology for young readers.

“The Questioneers: Read. Question Think. PLAY!” traveling exhibit comes to the library’s Ottawa Street Branch on Friday, June 16, and will be in Joliet until July 29.

The library will host an open house on the exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. June 21.

The exhibit, created by the DuPage Children’s Museum, is based on the bestselling series of books by author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts.

“Celebrating diversity, creativity, curiosity, bravery and resilience, this exhibit will inspire a new generation of thinkers and dreamers through fun, interactive experience,” according to a news release from the library.

According to the release, the exhibit “questions are posed, challenges identified and problem-solving begins.”

Identifying characters from the series, according to the release, “Miss Lila Greer’s classroom serves as a launching point for collaboration, creativity and discovery. Children will get to fly with Rosie in her Cheese Copter, question how the world works while sitting in Ada’s thinking chair, build a bridge to save the class with Iggy, lead a movement with Sofia while playing a game on Sofia’s Citizen’s Park, and tell a story through drawings like Aaron.”

The open house June 21 will include author Sarah Aronson, whose books for young adults and children include “Head Case,” “Beyond Lucky” and “Believe.”

More information about the exhibit is available on the library website, jolietlibrary.org.