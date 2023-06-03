Joliet Public Schools District 86 celebrates retirees

Joliet Public Schools District 86 celebrated 25 employees who retired from the district this year with a reception in the Victorian ballroom at the Jacob Henry Mansion in May.

The retirees are Karen Ball of Farragut Elementary, Zahida Bhatti of Sator Sanchez Elementary, Deatrice Childs of Sator Sanchez Elementary, Cynthia Davis of Edna Keith Elementary, Patricia De La Fuente of Isaac Singleton Elementary, Manuel Eiquihua of Isaac Singleton Elementary, Lucila Esquivel of Isaac Singleton Elementary, Karla Farr of J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center, Francie Ferguson of Carl Sandburg Elementary, Cindy Fuchs of Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Ramona Gonzalez of Marycrest Early Childhood Center, Kim Gordon of Woodland Elementary, Sylvia Horne of Washington Junior High, Julie Lanagan of Hufford Junior High, Patricia Louis of J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center, Steve Maticic of building support services, Kathy Neal of Marycrest Early Childhood Center, Anglean Payton of Hufford Junior High, Erika Rock of J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center, Anna Stacy of Lynne Thigpen Elementary, Valeria Thongsavath of Hufford Junior High, Kelly Walker of M.J. Cunningham Elementary, Susan Wychocki of Marycrest Early Childhood Center, Kimberly Young of J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center and Donna Zawisza-Dineen of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.