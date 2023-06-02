Joliet unveils summer guitar art

A dozen guitar sculptures intended to sound an upbeat note about the city’s future were installed in downtown Joliet on Thursday.

Each guitar was painted by a different artist with a different theme, but together they are called the “Ready to Rock” street art project.

“This city is thriving, and it’s thriving more and more everyday,” Rod Tonelli, chairman of the Joliet City Center Partnership said at a ceremony celebrating the guitar project. “Bottom line: We’re ready to rock!”

Rod Tonelli, chairman of the Joliet City Center Partnership, speaks with a painted guitar in the foreground on Thursday during an opening ceremony for the "Ready to Rock" street art project in downtown Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Tonelli mentioned projects in the works including the redesign of Chicago Street and a future city plaza along the same street.

Seven of the guitars are along a three-block stretch of Chicago Street running from the Joliet Junior College City Center Plaza to the Van Buren Plaza.

Others are at the Will County Courthouse, Joliet Area Historical Museum, Union Station, Duly Health and Care Field and the El Gallo De Acero restaurant on Cass Street.

The guitars will be on display through the summer and sold at an Oct. 4 auction.

About 100 people gathered for the opening ceremony at the JJC plaza.

“I think the most important part of this is that it brings community together,” said artist Sarah Comoda of Romeoville.

The “Ready to Rock” project has the additional purpose of attracting people downtown to check out the guitars and perhaps stop at some places to eat and drink while there.

Sarah Comoda of Romeoville on Thursday stands with the guitar, "Rockin' the Paradise," that she painted for the Joliet "Ready to Rock" street art project. (Bob Okon)

Comoda painted the guitar that was the centerpiece for the ceremony, “Rockin’ the Paradise.” Located in the JJC plaza, the painted guitar depicts the Rialto Square Theatre and images meant to reflect the Styx song “Rockin’ the Paradise” from the album “Paradise Theatre.”

Patrons of the Joliet Public Library will pass by “Sol Power,” which depicts Diana Ross as she looked in the 1970s and was painted by Donna Franks-Tapley of Joliet, who described herself as “a child of the ’70s.”

Franks-Tapley said the “Ready to Rock” project allowed artists “to individualize what they do, showcase their talent and exercise their abilities on an interesting shape.”

Tonelli said Mayor Terry D’Arcy two years ago, which was before he became mayor, urged the City Center Partnership to develop a street art project.

D’Arcy was away at a meeting and could not attend the opening, although three City Council members were present and they said Joliet will have more public art.

“I think this is an example of what we can do when we decide we don’t just want the bare minimum,” Councilman Cesar Guerrero said, noting art projects go beyond traditional city services. “I hope this is just the beginning of something much larger.”