Salvation Army receives $75k donation from Jewel-Osco Foundation

The Salvation Army North and Central Illinois Division has received a $75,000 grant from the Jewel-Osco Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program.

The grant will be used to provide breakfast for children in need throughout the summer months.

Every day, the Salvation Army delivers nutritious food to men, women and children who are struggling across Illinois. By providing meals to children in head start programs, families in shelters, people living on the streets and struggling neighbors who are unsure of where their next meal will come from, it tackles food insecurity where it is needed most.

Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of the Jewel-Osco Foundation. The program aims to eradicate hunger in America by keeping food banks stocked and supporting meal distribution programs at schools.

In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through the Nourishing Neighbors Program, according to a news release.