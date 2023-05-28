Secretary of State launches summer jobs program in Chicago, Springfield

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office is now taking applications for its summer jobs program offered to college-aged students in the Chicago area and in Springfield.

The full-time positions pay $15 per hour and the program runs from June 1 to August 15. Eligible applicants must be enrolled in college or a trade school this fall. The deadline to apply is May 31.

The office will consider applications for the 120 positions – located in Chicago, the suburbs and the Springfield area – on a first-come, first-served basis.

To apply for a position in the Summer Jobs Program, visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov and select the link “Apply for a Summer Jobs Position.