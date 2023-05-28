May 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperElectionEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Secretary of State launches summer jobs program in Chicago, Springfield

By Shaw Local News Network

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office is now taking applications for its summer jobs program offered to college-aged students in the Chicago area and in Springfield.

The full-time positions pay $15 per hour and the program runs from June 1 to August 15. Eligible applicants must be enrolled in college or a trade school this fall. The deadline to apply is May 31.

The office will consider applications for the 120 positions – located in Chicago, the suburbs and the Springfield area – on a first-come, first-served basis.

To apply for a position in the Summer Jobs Program, visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov and select the link “Apply for a Summer Jobs Position.