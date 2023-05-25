Will County: Where to find Memorial Day events

A number of ceremonies will be held throughout Will County on Memorial Day to honor fallen members of the military.

Memorial Day was formerly known as Decoration Day, according to the National Archives. The holiday was enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers after the Civil War. After World War I, the holiday was extended to include Americans who have died in all wars, the National Archives said.

Memorial Day Services, Bolingbrook: 9 a.m., Boardman Cemetery, Paxson Road, just north of Royce Road, Bolingbrook; 10 a.m., Hillcrest Cemetery, Boughton Road, adjacent to Fire Station #3, Bolingbrook; Town Center Veterans Memorial, 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Boardman Cemetery will be open to the public for tours on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members of the Bolingbrook Historic Preservation Commission will be stationed at the Royce Road cemetery to answer questions about the cemetery’s history. For more information, visit bolingbrook.com.

Memorial Day Service, Channahon: 9 to 10 a.m., Village Hall, 24555 S. Navajo Drive, Channahon. Seating will be available. Event will take place rain or shine. For more information, call 815-467-6644.

Memorial Day Celebration, Frankfort: 10 a.m., Breidert Green, Frankfort. Featuring Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Grey and Hickory Creek Middle School band and orchestra. For more information, visit frankfortil.org.

Memorial Day Celebration, Homer Glen: 10 a.m. at Marian Village, 15624 Marian Drive, Homer Glen. Speakers, music, 30-minute tribute, cake, coffee. Hosted by the American Legion Post 2011. For more information, visit homerglenil.org.

Memorial Day Parade, Plainfield: The parade will begin 10 a.m. at Ira Jones Middle School, 15320 South Wallin Drive, Plainfield, and travel east on Ottawa Street to Settler’s Park near the intersection of Van Dyke Road and Ottawa Street and end at the memorial in the park. A wreath laying ceremony, rifle salute and band performances will occur at the memorial following the parade. Hosted by Plainfield American Legion Marne Post #13. For more information about road closures and parking, visit plainfieldil.gov.

Memorial Day Service, Romeoville: 10 a.m., Edward “Doc” McCarten Veterans Memorial, 11 Montrose Drive, Romeville. Event will feature Naperville Firefighters Highland Guard Pipes and Drums, Romeoville High School Marine Corps JROTC, Romeoville High School band, Virgil Oikion, chaplain at the American Legion Department of Illinois, and the following speakers: .Susana A. Mendoza Illinois State Comptroller; State Rep. Dagmara Avelar; and State Rep. Natalie Manley. For complete program and more information, visit romeoville.org.

Memorial Day Service and Public Dedication Ceremony, Lockport: 10 a.m., Central Square beside the flagpole, 222 East 9th St., Lockport. In the event of adverse weather, ceremony will be moved inside Lockport city hall. The 35 banners honoring people from Lockport who served in the military will be displayed around Central Square through Veterans Day. The Lockport Heroes Banner Program was launched in April by the City of Lockport, Lockport Summer Art Series and the Lockport Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5788.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Shorewood: 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial, Towne Center Park, Shorewood. For more information, visit vil.shorewood.il.us.

Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremonies, Elwood: 11 a.m., Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Road, Elwood. For more information, visit cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/abrahamlincoln.asp.

Memorial Day Ceremony, New Lenox: 11 a.m., Maplewood Cemetery, 100 Oak Drive, New Lenox. Featuring New Lenox VFW Post 9545 and the American Legion Post 1977. For more information, visit facebook.com/American.Legion.1977/events.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Crest Hill: 2 to 3 p.m. Crest Hill Veterans/Police Memorial Garden, 20690 City Center Blvd., Crest Hill. Guest speaker is Anthony J. Vaughn, U.S. Marine Corp veteran and assistant director of the state of Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs. Two World War II Veterans will be recognized: Donald Lawler and Cester Bozek. Pre-program musical concert by Frankfort Brass Band. Chairs provided. Refreshments following the program. For more information, visit cityofcresthill.com.