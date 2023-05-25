Troy Township to present free ombudsman program on June 8

Here is a program for anyone with a loved one living in a long-term care facility.

Troy Township and Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet will host “You Have Rights,” a free presentation about the Illinois Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

[ Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, seeking clients, volunteers for new program ]

People who are trained ombudsman will regularly visit facilities, monitor an individual’s care and living conditions, and investigate allegations of exploitation and abuse, according to a 2016 Herald-News story.

“You Have Rights” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. June at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 Seil Road, Shorewood. Registration is required.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, a state and federal mandated program, advocates for “residents in all long-term care facilities in both short-term rehab and long-term care,” according to a news release from Troy Township announcing the event.

Ombudsmen also educate residents about their rights, good care practices and resources in the community and support residents’ ability to make decisions while they live in long-term care facilities, Troy Township said.

“Residents under Ombudsman jurisdiction include the elderly, people with physical and/or mental disabilities and the developmentally disabled,” Troy Township said.

The goal is to protect the rights and quality of life for people living in long-term care facilities, The Herald-News previously said.

Register for “You Have Rights” by June 6 by contacting Cindy at 815-744-1968 or cstasell@troytownship.com.

For more information about Troy Township visit troytownship.com or call Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz’s office at 815-744-1968.