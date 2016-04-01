Catholic Charities of Joliet now lead agency for ombudsmen program for Grundy, Will counties

JOLIET – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet is now the lead local agency for the Illinois Agency on Aging and Disability Services’ ombudsman program, representing long-term care clients in Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

Senior Services of Will County previously held the contract, but Catholic Charities of Joliet was asked to “fill a gap” and finish up the remaining six months of the contract, said Debbi Baldauff, director of the Aging and Disability Services Division at Catholic Charities.

Continuing this ombudsman program is vital for long-term care residents, she said.

“This is absolutely critical,” Baldauff said, noting how trained ombudsman regularly visit facilities, where they monitor the individual’s care and living conditions. “They are a voice for these clients.”

Ombudsman also investigate allegations of exploitation and abuse, she said.

The goal of this program is to protect and promote the rights and quality of life for those who reside in long-term care, according to a news release from Catholic Charities.

As Illinois remains in a monthslong budget impasse, Catholic Charities is still waiting on the state to release about $53,000 in federal pass-through dollars, she said. In the meantime, the agency will hire two employees – one full time and one part time.

“We’re hiring right now,” Baldauff said. “We’re not waiting to see the cash.”

Baldauff said she expects the nonprofit will make contact with 400 to 500 people in the next six months – which is why Catholic Charities need volunteers to sign on soon.

Training for the first group of volunteers is scheduled for April 5 to 7. Contact Debbi Baldauff at 815-523-9919 or dbaldauff@cc-doj.org for information.