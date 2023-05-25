Joliet Catholic Academy named Luke Pekol, Zachary Pekol served as valedictorian, salutatorian

When Joliet Catholic Academy’s Key Club was recognized at the state level for its Keymas project in December 2022, two student members of that club also received awards. They happen to be twins.
JCA senior Zachary Pekol was nominated for the Distinguished President award. JCA senior Luke Pekol was named Distinguished Vice President of the year.
Luke Pekol also was recently named JCA’s valedictorian, and Zachary Pekol was named JCA’s salutatorian.
In advance of Joliet Catholic Academy’s graduation ceremony on May 21, Luke Pekol and Zach Pekol briefly commented on their post-graduation plans and offered advice to incoming high school freshmen.
Luke Pekol
Baran-Unland: Where are you going to college and what is your major?
Luke Pekol: I am going to Lewis University and am currently undecided on a major. I would like to study mathematics or pre-physical therapy. I am also committed to play Division 1 volleyball at Lewis.
Baran-Unland: What are your long-range career plans?
Luke Pekol: I am interested in becoming an actuary or a physical therapist. I hope to positively impact as many people as possible and help those in need.
Baran-Unland: What advice would you give to incoming high school freshmen?
Luke Pekol: Remember to be kind. A small act of kindness can make a tremendous difference in someone’s day. It never hurts to smile or ask someone how their day is going.
More about Luke Pekol
According to Joliet Catholic Academy, Luke Pekol is a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society. He also is an AP Scholar.
Luke Pekol is a member of the varsity cross country team where he was All-Conference and a sectional qualifier in 2019 and 2020.
He also was a member of the varsity basketball team and varsity volleyball team where he was All-Conference in 2021 and All-Area Honorable Mention.
Luke Pekol was the vice president for student council, Key Club and National Honor Society. He was treasurer for JCA’s Habitat for Humanity Club and co-president of Future Teachers of America.
He also was a Hillzone Leader at JCA and a member of the school’s scholastic bowl, math team (all-state), Wildlife Club and Big Buddies/ Little Buddies.
Luke Pekol also was named student of the month in September 2022.
Zachary Pekol
Baran-Unland: Where are you going to college and what is your major?
Zachary Pekol: I am committed to play Division 1 volleyball at Lewis University. I am planning to major in elementary education.
Baran-Unland: What are your long-range career plans?
Zachary Pekol: I plan on becoming a math teacher at a local school district after graduating from college. I wish to teach beyond the curriculum by instilling countless life lessons inside of my students. My classroom will be known for appreciating diversity as our differences make us unique.
Baran-Unland: What advice would you give to incoming high school freshmen?
Zachary Pekol: My biggest piece of advice for an incoming high school freshman would be to get involved in your school and give back to your community in any way possible. Extracurricular activities offer a variety of opportunities to meet new people and explore a variety of interests.
More about Zachary Pekol
According to Joliet Catholic Academy, Zachary Pekol is an AP Scholar, president of the National Honor Society, student council and Key Club, and secretary for JCA’s Habitat for Humanity Club.
Zachary Pekol ran varsity cross country, where he was All-Conference in 2019 and 2020. He also was All-Conference and All-State for boys’ volleyball in 2022.
He was co-president of Future Teachers of America and participated in student ambassadors, scholastic bowl, medical science club, Spanish club, graphic design club and he was a Hillzone leader.
Zachary Pekol also was named student of the month in September 2022.
For information, visit jca-online.org.