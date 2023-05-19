Joliet West H.S. announces 2023 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega

Ryan Bates and Avery Kittl were named 2023 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega at senior awards May 10, Joliet West High School recently announced.
The annual Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega contest is “an honored and longstanding JTHS tradition that recognizes the best all-around Joliet West senior boy and girl,” according to a Joliet Township High School District 204 news release announcing the honor.
The Joliet West yearbook sponsors the contest. Each winner receives a $500 scholarship and speaks at the graduation ceremony. Candidates must have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. School administrators select the finalists “using the criteria of poise, personality, activities, and community service,” according to District 204. A panel of community members interviewed the finalists.
Bates will attend Saint Louis University, where he has been accepted into the Medical Scholars Program and has received a Presidential Scholarship, according to District 204.
Bates said his goal is to earn a triple major in neuroscience, medical sciences and psychology. His long-term career goal is to become a neuropsychiatrist.
Kittl said she will attend Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and major in kinesiology and minor in coaching. She plans to join the Loras cross country and track and field teams.
She said her career goal is to practice sports physical therapy and specialize in athlete care. She also hopes to coach a cross country team in the near future.
Bates and Kittl gave advice to incoming high school freshmen.
“Believing in your own abilities must come before success,” Bates said. “Do not doubt your own capabilities.”
Kittl gave the advice she wished someone had given her as a freshman, she said.
“Have confidence in yourself. A lot of times in youth, we fear the feeling of failure. But if we embrace the possibility of failure, success, and growth will follow.”
More about Ryan Bates
Bates is a member of Key Club, class committee and the Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta, Science National Honor Society and the National Honor Society, according to District 204.
He was a varsity athlete for four years as a member of the swim team, serving as co-captain his junior year and captain his senior year, according to District 204. Bates achieved four-time IHSA qualifying swim times, was four-time sectional champion, and set the pool record in the 100-yard freestyle at Lincoln Way East, and he currently holds the school records for the 100-yard free, 200-yard free, 500-yard free and 400-yard free relay.
Bates has given more than 115 hours of service at a nursing home by creating music playlists and developing QR codes for the staff to utilize, according to District 204.
More about Avery Kittl
Kittl has given more than 250 hours of community service during high school, according to District 204. She served as co-president of the Health and Human Services Academy Roundtable, secretary of Rho Kappa, leader of the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy and president of HOSA.
She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Key Club, National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, Student Ambassador Union, Winner’s Club, 1% Club and junior and senior class committees. Kittl also participated in soccer, Ttrack and field, and cross country, where she served as captain of JV soccer and captain of the cross country team for two years,
according to District 204.