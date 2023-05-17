EPA’s State Revolving Fund to pay to replace lead service lines in Joliet

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the distribution of more than $5.5 million in funding to the city of Joliet to replace lead service lines in the community.

The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund, which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects.

The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the city of Joliet will not have to repay $4 million of the funding. This is the fourth time the Illinois EPA has provided funding for lead service line replacement in Joliet.

The city will replace an estimated 475 lead services lines within the community with this funding.

Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. It can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built before 1990 may have lead service lines or lead-containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents.

For resources on dealing with lead in your home, visit https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html.