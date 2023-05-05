Romeoville mayor delivers 2023 State of the Village address

Romeoville Mayor John Noak delivered the State of the Village address Tuesday.

In it, he highlighted the happenings of the past year, including the addition of more than 1,600 jobs, retail sales projected in excess of $1.1 billion and an equalized assessed value of the community at $1.48 billion.

The village passed a balanced budget and lowered its portion of the property tax rate for the eighth year. Public works paved 3.28 miles of roads while also continuing to plan for the coming Lake Michigan water source by 2030.

The fire department bought new equipment for search and rescue operations, including a search and rescue dog. The police activated body cameras for all officers in the field. The parks and recreation department hosted new events, renovated parks and oversaw the continued construction of the Aquatic Center, which should open this summer.

Business licenses were issued to 55 new businesses in 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, according to a news release. Those new businesses include Scene75, Belle Tire, Cilantro and Clean Energy Refueling. Noak also highlighted some smaller businesses that were owned by residents such as Corn Beef Hideout, JBam Epic Designs and Poke Brothers.

Projects still set to open this year include Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell, Dunkin’, the Ovation Center and the U-Haul expansion. Developments that are set to break ground this year include Mercedes-Benz, Hampton Manor senior living, QuikTrip and Mariott TownPlace Suites.

Residents can expect improvements to 135th Street, the final connection of Pinnacle Drive and a widening of the last section of Weber Road.

Noak announced that Mongo McMichael’s is under contract with Pop’s Pizza, so residents can expect this new concept to be unveiled soon. Additionally, a new partnership has been established to develop the vacant parcels on the southeast corner of Route 53 and 135th Street.

Follow the village of Romeoville on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and keep an eye on romeoville.org for news, projects, events and everything else happening in town. Residents soon will be able to view the State of the Village presentation in its entirety by visiting the village’s website or YouTube channel.

The State of the Village is hosted annually by the Romeoville Area Chamber of Commerce.